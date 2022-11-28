The Border Mail
Cooper Garoni sets run scoring record for new club Old Ignatians

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 11:40am
Yackandandah's Cooper Garoni blasted 166 off 213 balls for Old Ignatians.

Those at Yackandandah Cricket Club are aware Cooper Garoni knows where the boundary is.

LN

Liam Nash

Local News

