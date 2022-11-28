Those at Yackandandah Cricket Club are aware Cooper Garoni knows where the boundary is.
But at the weekend, he showed new club Old Ignatians exactly just how damaging he can be.
Garoni cranked 21 to the ropes and four over it on the way to making 166 off 213 balls against Para Hills in the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association, setting the club record for the highest individual scorer in the club's A-grade history.
He almost broke another record in the process.
Thanks to Garoni's herculean effort with the willow, Old Ignatians reached 347 before being bowled out - its second highest total ever.
But his powerful display comes as no surprise to bowlers who've faced him in CAW District First Grade.
Last season, Garoni made 227 runs in five matches for Yackandandah, including a knock of 111 against Mt Beauty.
The previous campaign he racked up 594 runs for the side, averaging 49.50 across 14 matches.
Garoni's effort has provided Old Ignatians a gilt-edged opportunity to claim its first win of the season approaching day two of the contest against Para Hills on Saturday.
