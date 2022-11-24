Teddy bears and trains and the forever-held delights of dolls will surely get Border crafters swooning with excitement this weekend.
The 2022 Albury-Wodonga Doll, Bear and Hobby Show will be held at Chiltern's Goods Shed on Saturday and Sunday.
Now in its 34th year, the event will feature doll houses, quilting, card-making, knitting, trains and models.
President Margaret Grigsby said the show had been chugging along since starting in 1987.
The show began when doll-making was a close favourite to stamp collecting.
Now, it includes a variety of crafts, competitions, exhibitions and demonstrations from crafters.
Mrs Grigsby said the diversity had kept people coming back.
"There's something to keep everyone happy, whether that be trains, Lego or embroidery," Mrs Grigsby said.
This year's proceeds will support The Carevan Foundation, Dunroamin Animal Rescue and Betty's Place Women's Refuge.
Mrs Grigsby said it would be lovely to see people appreciating the work that goes into charities.
"Local people seem to support what we do," she said.
Doors open on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
