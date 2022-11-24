The Border Mail
Albury's Doll, Bear and Hobby Show is back with more variety

By Sophie Else
November 24 2022 - 11:00am
President Margaret Grigsby, Chris Jones and Brooke Crosskell will welcome the community to their craft hub. Entry at the door is $5. Picture by James Wiltshire

Teddy bears and trains and the forever-held delights of dolls will surely get Border crafters swooning with excitement this weekend.

