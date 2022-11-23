A proposed bike loop for Albury's CBD has been backed by the NSW government with a $2 million investment.
The Albury CBD loop will include 4.6-kilometres of accessible bike lanes along Kiewa, Smollett, Swift, and David streets.
Plans for the loop came about after research and community consultation as part of the Albury-Wodonga's integrated transport strategy, MOVE.
Albury mayor Kylie King said $2 million from the state government would help progress the project, which is in the design phase.
"We do know we have a heavy reliance on vehicles, but we also have a wonderful CBD to explore if you're able to on foot," she said.
"I think it encourages the best of both worlds for those people to jump on a bike, come into town and explore or walk the paths and trails we have, as well as our CBD. I think locals and visitors alike will enjoy it."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said it was vital the city had the right infrastructure to keep the community active.
"We need to make sure we've got options," he said.
"We love seeing families out on weekends getting around on the cycle paths that we've already got and we know that getting to work is one of those real things that we need to be looking at, so this is about growing that conversation."
Lavington's Ronald Raymond welcomed any improvements as he frequently rides his bike into the CBD for work.
He said the current layout of streets forced most people on bikes to use the footpath.
"It can be hazardous at times, especially at school drop off and pickup when everyone's rushing," he said.
Mr Raymond would like to see bike path upgrades extend across the border, particularly along the Lincoln Causeway, which has been underwater for several months due to flooding.
"They should elevate it to the height of the road or widen the road and put a bike lane in," he said.
"It's like a roller-coaster, and each time there's a dip, water just sits there."
Albury Council city projects service leader Andrew Lawson hoped bikes would be on the loop by early 2024.
Mr Lawson said there was a chance for conversations with Wodonga Council through the Two Cities, One Community agreement to consider a raised cycle path on the Lincoln Causeway, given it is located on the Victorian side of the border.
Cr King said she would support the path to cater for those who commute between the Twin Cities.
"That'd be a wonderful thing to have on our wish list. I'd certainly be all for that if we can make it happen for sure," she added.
A further $500,000 has been stumped up by the NSW government for the construction of five raised pedestrian crossings, including lighting, in Lavington.
The crossings are to be built at the roundabout on Sanders Road and Prune Street, the roundabout on Breen Street and Griffith Road and on Breen Street.
