Indhi Kotzur is ready to take the next step in his football journey after making the Murray Bushrangers pre-season squad.
Kotzur, who's just turned 17, stands 200cm tall and is one of two Tallangatta & District League players to have made the cut.
The emerging Rutherglen ruckman is joined in the Bushies squad by Tallangatta's Nick Paton and is determined to repay the Bushies' faith in him.
"This is a good opportunity to improve and grow in my future with footy," the Wodonga Senior Secondary College student said.
"I want to develop my skills as far as I can.
"I love having fun with my friends but the competitive aspect is good as well, winning, because I'm really competitive."
Kotzur operated chiefly in the Cats' under-17 side this year but did get a taste of senior football in the round 18 clash with Yackandandah and was named in Rutherglen's best players.
"It's been a long time coming and it was a great experience," he said.
"I enjoyed my footy a lot this year.
"We didn't have the strongest side in 17s but we had a lot of heart and gave it a fair crack."
ALSO IN SPORT:
It's not been a smooth road for Kotzur, who's battled injuries through his teenage years.
"I had a broken leg and a torn hamstring; one was a basketball injury and the other was footy," he revealed.
"I was out of action for 10 weeks with my leg and it was eight weeks the hamstring.
"It's scary at the start (going back to play), you don't want to do anything too bad but you also don't want to leave anything out on the field."
Duane Maloney and Jakeb Meyer will coach Rutherglen in 2023 after stepping up to replace Steve Owen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.