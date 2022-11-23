The next generation of animal care workers will be trained on the Border with a dedicated facility established in Thurgoona.
TAFE NSW's National Environment Centre on Ettamogah Road has received a facelift and appointed vet nurse Ashlee Taylor as an animal studies teacher to deliver training.
A demand for workers in the animal care industry has arisen off the back of a COVID-driven surge in pet ownership.
According to Animal Medicines Australia, there are an estimated 30.4 million pets across almost 70 per cent of households nationwide.
Border veterinarians have welcomed the upgrade to facilities as more pets meant more care roles were required.
"The veterinary industry has seen an explosion in the demand for services following COVID as a direct result of the increased number of households adding pets to their family," Holbrook Vet Centre's Dr Stephanie Ferguson said.
"This increased demand has translated directly into an increased need for trained veterinary nurses and animal care staff.
"Creating the ability to increase the number of locally-trained nurses will assist greatly in reducing wait times and also reducing the workload on current staff in the industry."
TAFE NSW animal science and agriculture team leader Jenny O'Donnell, a practising veterinarian, said the new course offered students a pathway to careers in vet nursing, pet shops, shelters, grooming or with exotic and captive exhibited animals.
"The industry is expanding massively at the moment. With that comes an unprecedented number of employment opportunities and this course will give students a running start into the industry," she said.
The training offer credits towards a Certificate II in Animal Studies, a pre-requisite for enrolment in a Certificate III in Captive Animals or a Certificate IV in Vet Nursing.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
