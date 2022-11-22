Three years ago, Bec and Sean Hay opened their very first outdoor market stall.
Now they have turned their passion for events, community and markets into their first shopfront.
The pair said they couldn't be happier that their outdoor market business had turned into a store.
Mrs Hay said this all came after the onset of wet weather, which had "killed the markets this year".
She saw the opportunity, she said, and "three weeks later here we are".
The shopfront was always her dream, but one she had long put off doing.
"It's been fabulous," she said. "It's great to see more small businesses in shopping centres rather than franchises.
"And it's my absolute passion to help others."
"We need all the support from the locals and I would love for small businesses to come in and introduce themselves to me," she said.
"I've already given out about 50 business cards (and) there's room for more makers," she said.
Since opening, Mrs Hay said stallholders had already received plenty of exposure.
"We all get warm fuzzies when products sell. And I don't keep anything, I don't believe in taking a commission," she said. "I believe the makers' products are worthy of what it's worth."
The storefront, opposite Ally Fashion, had the goal of selling gifts for everyone, no matter the time of the year.
"Makers love being in front of people so the outdoor markets are still happening," Mrs Hay said.
Artist Kerrie Grant, the owner of Kerrie May Designs, said having her products in a shop for the first time had been a lifelong dream.
"It's so exciting," she said. "I normally sell online and word of mouth.
"Everyone jumped on it as soon as they could because it's an opportunity to get your products out there."
Mrs Hay said she wanted people to recognise how much talent was in the area.
"When you buy local you aren't supporting a CEO to buy his third BMW, you're supporting families," she said.
Makers Patricia and Angus Lyons, the owners of Lyons Woodturning in Jindera, said the experience had created a community of people who shared similar passions.
The pair made "practical art" out of recycled timber.
Mrs Hay said the enterprise "doesn't feel like a job".
"If I can help people in any way that I can, I will," she said.
