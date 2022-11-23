The Border Mail
Christine Oguche: Lavington goal shooter named in Victorian 19-and-under squad

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Christine Oguche's first season of club netball at Lavington saw her picked to represent the Ovens and Murray as well as City West Falcons in the NVL. Now she's made the Victorian 19-and-under squad. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Lavington's Christine Oguche has been tipped to play for the Australian Diamonds after being named in the Victoria state squad.

