The Gary Colvin-trained Another One set to contest Wodonga Gold Cup

By Brent Godde
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is set to target Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup. Picture by Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is hoping that a fast run Wodonga Gold Cup will enable his stable star to run a strong mile in the $100,000 feature on Friday.

Brent Godde

Journalist

