Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is hoping that a fast run Wodonga Gold Cup will enable his stable star to run a strong mile in the $100,000 feature on Friday.
Another One won the Country Championships earlier this year to stamp himself as one of the most talented gallopers in the SDRA.
But the one chink in Another One's armour is he is yet to win over a mile although he has only had one start over the distance where he finished runner-up.
Colvin said a phone call from the Peter Maher stable convinced him to target the Wodonga feature.
"It's a lovely race," Colvin told The Daily Advertiser.
"The Mahers actually rang up and said there's a lovely race for him there. It works out well because I want to try him over a mile.
"He'll handle it really well, I think. If we go there, the pressure should be on too, they'll run along a bit."
Another One charged home late to finish third, beaten less than a length in the recent Snake Gully Cup over 1400m after coming from well back in the field at the 400m mark.
Jake Duffy replaces Nick Heywood in the saddle after Heywood was dislodged at Wagga on Monday and faces up to a month on the sidelines as he recovers.
Another One will also be forced to come from the tail of the field in the cup after drawing barrier 14 in the field comprising 14 runners plus four emergencies.
The cup is set to jump at 4.10pm.
