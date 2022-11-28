A BALLOONING deficit shows the need for Albury Council to recover debts from those with overdue rates or unpaid bills, a councillor says.
David Thurley raised concerns at Monday night's council meeting about the city's worsening financial state depicted in its September quarter budget review.
It stated "the consolidated full year operating result is now forecast to be an operating deficit of $15.6 million which represents an increase of $8.6 million from (the) original budget".
The timing of a federal government finance grant and greater depreciation costs were cited as the key factors.
Cr Thurley noted in its general fund the council had an operating shortfall of $11 million and was facing a big road repair bill due to spring storms.
He pointed to overdue rates and charges tallying $2.5 million and overdue debts totalling $750,000.
"So there are opportunities to get a bit tight with people and we obviously need to do it in a sensitive way, given that most of our community will also be struggling with financial issues," Cr Thurley said.
"But we have to look at the ongoing sustainability of this council and do whatever's required."
On the roads budget, the council's engineering director Brad Ferris said an extra $200,000 had been reallocated in the September quarter to address repairs needed for weather-battered traffic ways.
He added the council being declared a natural disaster area by the NSW government would allow the city to recover some of that outlay.
Cr Thurley also noted that an audit of the council's financial statements had found it was not meeting it's operating performance ratio for a second successive year.
He also noted the auditor stated in relation to financial statements the "councillors are responsible for assessing the council's ability to continue as a going concern disclosing as applicable matters relating to ongoing concern".
"So we are responsible in the eyes of the auditor," the former deputy mayor told fellow councillors.
Cr Thurley was the only councillor to air concerns on the financial status of the city at Monday night's meeting.
He was also the sole councillor to speak on the issue when the council moved to adopt a policy on "personally worn surveillance", commonly known as body cameras.
The city is adopting the technology to protect its rangers when they find themselves in a threatening situation.
"In some ways I think it's rather sad that we have to have our public officers wearing devices to record and photograph encounters with people but it seems to be the way of the world," Cr Thurley said.
The council's team leader education and compliance, Andrew Hill, said the recorders were an aid to the occupational health and safety of rangers who may monitor car parks or seize animals.
"Equally important is that the devices will benefit our community, in that they provide an independent perspective if an incident does occur, and rangers will only record incidents when they feel there may be risk to personal, community or public safety," Mr Hill said.
They will assist the council investigate potential misconduct by rangers.
