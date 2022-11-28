'Stab, kill' threats shouted as man tried to get terrified youth out of bathroom

A fishing rods dispute led to a West Albury man forcing his way into a home and a threatening his young victim cowering in the bathroom.
Johnathon Justin Manley and his son began banging on the bathroom door before he yelled out "I'll kill you" to the juvenile.
His son then threatened: "Come out ... or I'll bash you."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Manley, 45, pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence in company, destroy or damage property, intimidation and failing to appear on bail.
Defence lawyer Samantha Little submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Manley "comes before the court remorseful".
"He also made early admissions to police during a record of interview," she said.
Miss Little said Manley had, as a family friend, known the victim since the victim was aged nine.
She said it was also conceded the crime was aggravated by it taking place in the victim's home.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Nicholas Lawrence submitted the victim was in "a vulnerable position" in the bathroom.
"(Manley) appears to be the driving force behind the offending."
Nevertheless, he said the Crown conceded the threshold for a jail sentence had not been crossed over the incident, which happened at a house in Sylvania Avenue, North Albury, on February 5 about 4pm.
Ms McLaughlin, on sentencing Manley, said the offences were aggravated "by the fact they happened in company and in the home of the victim. The most serious offence was causing the juvenile to fear you."
She told Manley he was "the more senior member" of those who committed these crimes, and that as a father he should normally be a role mode".
"You certainly weren't on this day. It appears that given this dispute about the fishing rods, you went around with your son and committed these serious offences."
The court heard the victim, who was shaking with fear, called police from the bathroom, then told his attackers to leave.
In response, Manley said "shut the f--- up or we will bash you next" and "when I see you on the street I will stab you".
Manley, his son and possibly a third man then fled the house.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Manley, placed him on a 14-month community corrections order and fined him $2400.
