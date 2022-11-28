The Border Mail
West Albury man's targeting of teenage boy over dispute related to fishing rods

By Nigel McNay
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
'Stab, kill' threats shouted as man tried to get terrified youth out of bathroom

A fishing rods dispute led to a West Albury man forcing his way into a home and a threatening his young victim cowering in the bathroom.

