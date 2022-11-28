The Border Mail
IN GOOD TASTE: Murray Art Museum Albury celebrated at IMAGinE awards for summer series

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
Aruna Gandhi, one of the cooks at the IMAGinE award-winning TABLE, demonstrates her own recipe for Diwali dessert ghughra. Picture supplied.

A program showcasing the diverse cultural and culinary delights of the Border has been awarded best in state for engagement programs.

