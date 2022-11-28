A program showcasing the diverse cultural and culinary delights of the Border has been awarded best in state for engagement programs.
The Museums and Galleries of NSW IMAGinE awards celebrated the best programs of the year on Friday, with Murray Art Museum Albury [MAMA] taking out the prize for TABLE from its SIMMER summer series.
"Generating new, original content is very rewarding for us. It allows us to work with living artists, connect with current issues, and respond to the local community," Ms Orly said.
"Culture isn't static, it keeps changing and adapting. We're fortunate to have a creative team with the energy and heart to serve our community in this way.
"The aim of TABLE was to highlight the significant cultural contributions that select local cooks bring to Albury and to bring people together, literally around a table, to explore the universal theme of food," she said.
The IMAGinE awards were announced last week by Museums and Galleries of NSW. Winners were selected with support from the federal and regional associations.
MAMA engagement officer Annie Falcke travelled to Sydney to accept the win on behalf of MAMA, crediting the five cooks who had brought culture and flavour to TABLE.
"This award is a recognition that work we are producing at MAMA is of a national standard, and can hold its own amongst the major institutions," Ms Falcke said.
Community cooks included Aruna Gandhi, Marites Roque Neal, Gabriel Sanchez, haha vegan and Inuuywa Mama, who gave recipe tips and advice to audiences on where to find specific ingredients locally.
Additional recipe boxes with sample ingredients and printed recipes were made for those who missed the live demonstrations.
Recipes from the award-winning show have been compiled into a cookbook for sale at MAMA, alongside recipes collected from other SIMMER artists.
