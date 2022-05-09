news, local-news,

A creative inquiry into the people and place of the Murray River, supported by Victorian Government funding to help the arts bounce back after COVID-19, will be launched today. The Borders project, launching through a zoom meeting at 10am, will regenerate creative communities and individuals along the NSW-Victorian border over three years. The project will be a collaboration between Arts Mildura, Swan Hill's ACRE project, Echuca-Moama's The Bridge Art Project and Albury-Wodonga's Murray Arts. Murray Arts executive director Alyce Fisher said it was an exciting development. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a group of artists who will be reaching out to the Border communities up and down the Murray River and exploring what creative practice looks like in these communities post COVID, post everything that's happened in the last few years," she said. Ms Fisher said the project would welcome input from creatives of all disciplines. "It doesn't really matter if you're a visual artist or a performing artist or a musician or you work in the digital fields," she said. "Whatever it may be, everyone is welcome and also all the way through from emerging to established (artists) as well, which is really great and you'll be able to not only connect with your local community, but also with artists up and down the Murray." Ms Fisher said the project was an opportunity for Border artists to reflect and explore the impacts of COVID-19 along the length of the Murray in their own unique way. "Everyone's individual experience has been so different, but also so so similar when it comes to the COVID border closures," she said. "As artists and creatives our job is to interpret, shine a light on, educate people, and just showcase the thoughts and the feelings of the communities that we live in and we do that in so many different ways." Ms Fisher said the 'In the Bubble' photo exhibition at Turk's Head Gallery last year a starting point for the community to process the impacts of COVID on the border and what it was to have to a fractured community that was known as Two Cities, One Community. "I still personally get PTSD when I cross the border, like am I allowed? do I need a border permit? do I need identification? It's going to be with us for a really long time I think, so an opportunity to delve into that," she said. For more information head to the project website or contact Rachel Kendrigan the creative producer at borders@regenerativecommunities.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/4a57d7fa-a27c-4ae7-920b-1bee00eded5a.jpg/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg