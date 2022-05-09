news, local-news,

Water security, a warming and drying climate with more extreme weather events and the loss of plants and animals are areas Moira Council aims to address in the next four years. The council has called for community feedback from on its draft environmental sustainability strategy, which, if adopted, will be in place until 2026. Mayor Libro Mustica said the strategy would guide the council's operations, investment and provide direction on how to best support the community. IN OTHER NEWS: "Moira Shire has a diverse natural landscape with forested rivers and waterways, lakes, productive agricultural plains and gentle sloping hills," Cr Mustica said. "Our landscape supports an array of plants and wildlife, and, as a community, we are dependent upon the environment in which we live. "There are many threats to the health and well-being of our natural environment and our communities." Residents can provide feedback on the Moira Council website until May 27.

