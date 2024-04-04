Hunt continues for two drivers who led police on high-speed chases

The drivers of a red Holden and a white Toyota, who evaded police in separate high-speed pursuits on the Border, remain at large.
Police said the red Holden Commodore was seen speeding down Lawrence Street, Wodonga, about 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, before it turned onto Melrose Drive and into the CBD via Melbourne Road.
With the assistance of Pol Air, police found the vehicle dumped in at the back of the Mann Central shopping centre on South Street.
Police were also seen swarming a unit on Donelly Avenue in West Wodonga, allegedly in relation to the pursuit.
An investigation remains ongoing to identify the driver of the Holden.
Police were also in pursuit of a white Toyota Corolla seen flying through the streets of Albury on the same day.
However, police said the incidents were not related.
Officers first caught sight of the allegedly stolen white Toyota Corolla on the Lincoln Causeway about 12pm.
Despite the assistance of Pol Air, police were unable to keep eyes on the vehicle.
Searches for the car and its driver continue.
Anyone who witnessed either incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.