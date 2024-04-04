LOCKHART: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Bec Mathews

Coach: Bec Mathews.
Last season: Eighth.
Gains: Taylor Carr (returning to netball), Georgie McCullum (Henty), Imogen Jones, Jacinta Smith.
Losses: No losses.
Q&A with coach Bec Mathews
How has your preseason been?
We've had a fantastic preseason. We started mid January and from the get go we've had amazing numbers. We've been doing pool and gym sessions, and a bit of court work, which has been great. We're ready to hit the court and looking forward to getting the season started.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Someone who has had a fantastic preseason and is just so ready to get started is our shooter Maddie Robinson. She's definitely a big one to keep an eye out for and I think she's going to have a great season. Our defender Teagan Hannon has also had a fantastic preseason and is a great leader. She's also definitely one to keep an eye on.
What are your expectations for this season?
Last year we just missed out on finals. We finished our season strong, and I feel like that momentum is still there and our girls are excited. One of our goals is to make finals, whatever happens after that happens, but to get there is one of our huge goals. We want to change some of those close losses into wins this season to get there.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think it's going to be an interesting season. I can't go past Jindera, they are definitely a powerhouse and have some amazing netballers. I think Osborne will still be up there, and Howlong too. It will be great as the season progresses to see how everyone is sitting.
We say: The Demons have strong numbers this season and will have plenty of depth to work with, having had no A-grade losses in the off-season. After remaining competitive in 2023, and retaining their list, Lockhart looks set to be among the teams vying to round out the top six this season.
Prediction: Sixth.
