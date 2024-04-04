WEATHER WATCH: Border and North East sees the hottest Easter since 1986

Last month was the driest March on record at many places including Melbourne, which had its driest March in 183 years of records. Many places in our region had no rainfall at all. Deniliquin recorded zero rainfall. Other times when no rain fell in March at Deniliquin were in 1859, 1889, 1892, 1922, 1923, 1937, 1938, 1986, 1991 and 2003. Successive years when March rainfall was zero - 1922-23 and 1937-38 - may suggest March 2025 will be also very dry in our regions. The mean maximum temperature during March at Deniliquin was 31.3 degrees, nearly three degrees above normal, the hottest for March since 2016.

