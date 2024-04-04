Lowest rainfall in years: Farmers' plea for rain may fall on dry ground

The Border has recorded its lowest rainfall in March since 2018.
Just over 22 millimetres of rain fell at Albury airport last month, with 21 millimetres falling in one day alone, March 20.
On the back of a dry start to the year, Jimmy Grills, a beef farmer and Australian polocrosse player from Wantagong, said with the grass drying up and the feed reserves running low, he's itching for a downpour.
"We're starting to obviously run out of feed," he said.
"We rotate a lot of paddocks and had a fair bit of feed, but now we're getting to the end of it and starting to look at hay.
"We're definitely hanging out for the rain now."
Jonathan Pollock, senior climatologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said Albury received less than half of its typical March rainfall (45.3 millimetres).
"March rainfall was below average south of the border, and further east and west," he said.
"But some parts north of Albury had near average rainfall for the month."
Mr Pollock said maximum temperatures were in the warmest 10 per cent of March records across Victoria and southern NSW, and the Border was no different.
"(Albury) had an average maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees this March compared to its 1993-2024 average of 27.8 degrees," he said.
"Minimum temperatures were warmer than average too, but not as unusually high as the maximums (14.2 degrees this March compared to a long-term average of 13.1 degrees)."
Despite a downfall to kick off the new month, with 11.2 millimetres of rain recorded at Albury airport and nine millimetres at Wodonga on Tuesday, April 2, the overall forecast remains neutral.
"South (of the border) there are increased chances of above average rainfall, but for Albury and parts to the north there is no strong push towards above or below average rainfall," Mr Pollock said.
"Maximum temperatures are likely to be cooler than average for April and there is no strong push towards warmer or cooler than average minimum temperatures."
Residents can expect some showers from Friday, April 5, into early next week.
