The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jim Grills confident Albury will bounce back strongly after straight-sets finals exit

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Grills can see the fire in the eyes of his Albury team-mates as the Tigers look to bounce back after last season's straight-sets exit. The new Ovens and Murray season is now just six weeks away. Picture by Mark Jesser

Jim Grills insists Albury will use the disappointment of 2022 to their advantage this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.