The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Let's cheer on Dan to help push him on for the last 900 kilometres

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated April 5 2024 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga IT worker Dan Owen was among 37 riders who joined the Indian Pacific Wheel Ride (IPWR), a 5471-kilometre bike ride that left Fremantle on Saturday, March 16. Picture supplied
Wodonga IT worker Dan Owen was among 37 riders who joined the Indian Pacific Wheel Ride (IPWR), a 5471-kilometre bike ride that left Fremantle on Saturday, March 16. Picture supplied

A Wodonga rider is back on his home patch after undertaking a dramatic bike journey from Western Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.