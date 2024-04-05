Let's cheer on Dan to help push him on for the last 900 kilometres

A Wodonga rider is back on his home patch after undertaking a dramatic bike journey from Western Australia.
Now on his way to Beechworth, Dan Owen was among 37 riders who joined the Indian Pacific Wheel Ride, a 5471-kilometre bike ride that left Fremantle on Saturday, March 16.
Tragically, one rider died after a collision with a truck a week into the ride while others have pulled out for myriad reasons.
Mr Owen was one of only nine riders left in the self-paced and unsupported ride.
He was also raising money for Riverina charity Country Hope, which supports families of children with life-threatening illnesses.
Mr Owen, an IT worker at Mars Petcare in Wodonga, stayed in the race to honour his fellow rider and continue his pledge to Country Hope.
He has been regularly posting updates to his social media feeds.
Mr Owen, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, April 1, rode through Gippsland to cross the mountains through Omeo and Falls Creek on Friday, April 5.
He told his wife not to visit as he passed through Beechworth and Yackandandah this weekend, as the temptation to go home could be too much for him!
Instead, she will be waiting at Sydney Opera House next week (another 900 kilometres up the road) to take him home.
But given Mr Owen would be battling physical and mental fatigue and home sickness when he reached the North East, residents were urged to come out and cheer him on as he passed through.
Mr Owen's location could be tracked in real time on: https://ipwr24.maprogress.com
With a fundraising target of $10,000, Mr Owen hoped his epic ride would inspire people to give generously to support Country Hope.
"Every donation counts and helps support families in need during their most challenging time in their lives," Mr Owen said.
Married to Albury hospital nurse unit manager of the children's ward Jo Owen, Mr Owen said he had seen firsthand how Country Hope gave vital financial, emotional and moral support to the families of children facing life-threatening illnesses.
He said Country Hope was an "easy choice" for him.
"It's good to have something to ride for other than yourself," he said.
"When you've reached the end of your tether you've got something else you have to keep riding for."
The ride is inspired by the Indian Pacific Wheel Race and follows the original route.
To donate to Ride Dan Ride visit: countryhope.com.au/ridedanride
