Motivation for 'weird' blocking of photographer a mystery

The office of Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has declined to explain why her staffer tried to block a Border Mail photographer from capturing her speaking to Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren.
As Border Mail lensman Mark Jesser went to photograph Ms Thomas chatting with Cr Mildren, the staffer comes from behind the minister and stands between the camera and her boss.
At one point she also holds up papers to block a shot being taken.
"It was totally unexpected and weird, I've never had something like that happen before in 10 years of covering the visits of ministers," Jesser said.
Ms Thomas office declined to answer a Border Mail question about why the staffer walked into the photographer's line of sight.
Instead it was suggested "a junior policy adviser moved to get out of shot of a camera" and "there is nothing else to it".
Cr Mildren said the staffer was clearly behind him and the minister when Jesser began shooting.
"She had to make a concerted effort, it wasn't a casual stroll, to walk between us and the camera," Cr Mildren said.
"It certainly wasn't accidental."
Jesser posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, where it has had more than 100,000 views and prompted criticism that it is reflective of a secretive Victorian government.
Former Victorian Opposition leader Michael O'Brien wrote: "When a government's arrogance becomes so toxic that the world can see it...but Labor doesn't even care."
Veteran Seven television reporter Nick McCallum told Jesser it was: "appalling, undemocratic, stupid behaviour by the person trying to block you.
"It reflects badly on the Minister. Good on you for exposing it."
Better Border Health member Michelle Cowan labelled the behaviour "incredibly juvenile" and "we might be regional folks, but we're far more sophisticated than these antics".
Concern about a letter being presented to the minister may have prompted the blocking. Better Border Health did provide one on Thursday to Ms Thomas through a third party.
Cr Mildren, who wants a new Albury-Wodonga hospital built rather than an upgrade at Albury, was speaking to Ms Thomas about that issue.
It was the first time he had met Ms Thomas in person after having long sought a meeting, with one online conversation previously.
"It is a bit ironic (given the blocking), but I did say to the minister she wasn't getting good advice in relation to the hospital," Cr Mildren said.
He described it as a fleeting conversation and found the behaviour of the adviser as amusing.
"Truthfully I thought it was a bit humorous; I was more focused on having a conversation with the minister," Cr Mildren said.
"It was a bit funny, a bit humorous, something you don't expect to happen."
