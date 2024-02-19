The Border Mail
Give us some respect, mayor in health summit plea to government

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
February 19 2024 - 8:50pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren in front of pictures of his predecessors in the council chamber where he on Monday night made a plea for the Victorian government to not ignore the city's looming health summit.
WODONGA mayor Ron Mildren has publicly pleaded to the Victorian government to send a representative to his council's upcoming health summit.

