The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Historic North East pub sale fails at auction, passes in for vendor bid

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
April 5 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The auction of the Empire Hotel at Beechworth on Friday afternoon drew a crowd of about 100, but failed to attract any bids. Picture by Mark Jesser
The auction of the Empire Hotel at Beechworth on Friday afternoon drew a crowd of about 100, but failed to attract any bids. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Beechworth pub that has been put on the market twice in the past 18 months failed to attract bids at auction on Friday and was passed in for $1.1 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.