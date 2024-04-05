The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Government snubs order for hospital information in contrast to NSW

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
April 5 2024 - 5:00pm
Albury hospital plans are displayed at Wodonga hospital in October 2023. However, more details are being withheld from the Victorian Parliament. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury hospital plans are displayed at Wodonga hospital in October 2023. However, more details are being withheld from the Victorian Parliament. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Victorian government has failed to meet a deadline to provide documents, tied to Albury Wodonga Health and the Twin Cities hospital redevelopment, to the state Upper House.

