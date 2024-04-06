Not sure what the odds on this would have been prior to the match

North Albury posted its best win since last playing finals in 2015 with a stunning 10-point effort against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Given little chance of toppling last year's preliminary finalists and one of the best recruiters of the off-season, the Hoppers restricted the star-studded visitors to a goal in the final quarter to win 11.8 (74) to 9.10 (64).
"That's our best win since finals, absolutely, (Wangaratta) Rovers last year was a good one, but to be 2-0, we'll take that," delighted captain George Godde enthused.
Coach Tim Broomhead was elated to hear of Godde's summation.
"That says a bit about it, doesn't it," he said.
"This is the fifth time I've played 'Wang' now and off the top of my head, I would think the average losing margin in the first four games would be 105-110 points."
When Wangaratta belted the Hoppers by 77 points in round four last year, the latter's average losing margin over the first month was 12 goals.
Since then, they've won nine from 14, and join league heavyweights Albury, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers as the undefeated outfits after two rounds.
North finished with the wooden spoon in 2022, with only one win, but the coaching appointment of former Collingwood midfielder Broomhead has helped transform the club.
The Hoppers snared seven victories last year to finish only a win and percentage out of the top five and the skipper praised Broomhead's clever coaching against the Pies.
"We respected them a lot, that was the main thing, we went with a real defensive mindset and Tim just sets us up so well," he suggested.
Former North Wagga forward Nathan Dennis, who was the Farrer League's leading goalkicker in 2022, was best on ground with a scintillating five goals.
North will start heavy favourites to post a third successive win away to Corowa-Rutherglen in round three, while Wangaratta has a night game against first semi-finalists Wodonga.
