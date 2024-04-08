The Border Mailsport
'Loz', US import and teenagers shine in stunning start to NBL1 season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 8 2024 - 3:35pm
Lauren Jackson returned to the Bandits with 55 points over the two games.
The Albury-Wodonga Bandits' women's outfit has posted a winning double to start the NBL1 season without completing a training session with its entire squad.

Sports Journalist

