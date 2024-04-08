'Loz', US import and teenagers shine in stunning start to NBL1 season

The Albury-Wodonga Bandits' women's outfit has posted a winning double to start the NBL1 season without completing a training session with its entire squad.
The visitors toppled Sydney on Saturday night 99-66 and hammered Hornsby Ku Ring Gai 107-50 on Sunday.
Fresh from claiming a sixth WNBL championship a fortnight earlier, Lauren Jackson led the scoring with 22 and 33 points respectively.
"It was special for us on Saturday night as it was the first time we had our team together, we actually hadn't all trained together," coach Sam McDonald said.
"Lauren and Ash (Hannan) were playing in the WNBL grand final series, so Ash got a training session in before Easter, but Lauren had her She Hoops commitments in WA.
"Mikayla (Pivec) only flew in last Thursday and had one training session on Thursday night while jet-lagged and was still jet-lagged on the weekend, but still put up some pretty phenomenal numbers."
Last year's NBL1 East All-Star snared 15 points, eight rebounds and nine assists against Sydney and backed it up with 18, 20 and eight respectively against the Spiders.
"The biggest positive is testament to our young group, Jess Freeman had 22 points yesterday (Sunday) and 12 on Saturday, Liz Murphy was another, they have put in over the off-season and that hard work shone through," McDonald added.
It was Freeman's first games at the club, with the Yarrawonga school student balancing the hour trip to training twice a week with study commitments.
The Bandits now start a run of home matches with Jackson to play against Sutherland Sharks on Saturday night.
Her popularity was again highlighted when a crowd of youngsters lined up for autographs after both Sydney games.
Meanwhile, the Bandits men split their road trip.
Sydney proved too strong 94-78 with the Bandits' Illawarra Hawks (NBL) recruit Will 'Davo' Hickey superb with 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Texan big man Kevion Blaylock racked up 17 and eight respectively.
The visitors bounced back against the Spiders 91-82.
The pair was again dynamic as Hickey blasted 36 points, while Blaylock was terrific with 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.