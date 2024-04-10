The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It can be quite stressful': Program designed to aid carers as a life ends

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
April 10 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clinical nurse consultant Jon San Martin will be presenting the workshop. Picture supplied
Clinical nurse consultant Jon San Martin will be presenting the workshop. Picture supplied

Would you know what to do if someone you cared for was dying?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.