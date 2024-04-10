'It can be quite stressful': Program designed to aid carers as a life ends

Would you know what to do if someone you cared for was dying?
A free end-of-life workshop for carers on the Border will be held at Albury's Commercial Club on Wednesday, April 17, from 9.20am to 12.30pm.
Health and aged care provider HammondCare has put together the Last Days program, to help carers and family members understand what to expect when looking after a person who is facing the end of their life.
Clinical nurse consultant and presenter of the workshop Jon San Martin, said the program was designed to bust myths about death and provide practical resources.
"I think the experience of it for many people, even though they start preparing for it, it can be quite stressful," he said.
"And we understand as well that there's a lot of myths surrounding death and dying, and the family members often struggle to be providing that care.
"So the Last Days program really is to help family members or the one providing the care to understand what to expect."
Currently working in northern Sydney, Mr San Martin said bringing the workshop to Albury was important.
"Even in a well-resourced area, it can be quite challenging for family members to actually really honour the person's wish to remain at home for as long as possible and provide end-of-life care at home," he said.
"We understand that in a much more further area, in the regional and rural remote areas, the resources are much more limited.
"Hence, we really want to make sure that the community have awareness in how they can support each other as well," he said.
The program will detail what to expect when looking after someone in palliative care, choices available to the patient, understanding important documents, rules and regulations around death and the impact of grief.
Mr San Martin will bring his front-line experience to the workshop.
"Working as a palliative care nurse, I have repeated conversations around how we can help them, support them, particularly when the person is approaching the end of life, looking after them at home," he said.
"I work as a palliative care nurse in the community. I do visit people's home and meet family members, meet the person, and guide them through their wish."
HammondCare general manager health and hospitals Felicity Burns says the workshops are part of a long-term strategy in providing good levels of palliative care.
"Last Days is about helping those who care for people at end of life to equip them to navigate their individual journey," Ms Burns said.
"Good palliative care is a partnership between health professions and the person along with their family and carers to maximise quality of life, care planning, facilitating end-of-life conversations and management of symptoms."
An online session will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 6pm to 9pm.
For more information, visit hammond.com.au/last days
