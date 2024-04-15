Greenstreat's first digital concept store closes at Lavington

Greenstreat's first digital concept store has closed at Lavington less than a year after its launch.
Greenstreat Click had opened on Urana Road during late July.
It was located at the front of the eatery's central kitchen on 1/343 Urana Road, where their popular McGrath Food salad dressings were made.
Greenstreat's website states the Lavington digital store was temporarily closed.
Greenstreat co-founder Jackson McGrath previously told The Border Mail they had opened the digital store in 2023 after watching the hospitality landscape change since the global pandemic hit in 2020.
"In the last two years, customers have become very comfortable placing orders via digital devices," Mr Grath said.
Greenstreat already operates in Albury, Wodonga and Brisbane as well as three Melbourne venues: Richmond, Fitzroy and Little Collins Street.
Their successful Albury operation - which offered fresh salads, burritos, warm bowls and smoothies - allowed them to roll out the first of many stores planned in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.