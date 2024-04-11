'Massive issue': Plan for grog shop in small town sparks objections

A plan for a drive-through bottle shop at Howlong has prompted 17 objections to Federation Council with a decision on its approval months away.
TADAC Property Pty Ltd and Red, White and Black Pty Ltd have lodged a development application with the council to construct a BWS liquor shop on the vacant Maxwell's Corner which is bounded by Hawkins and Sturt streets.
It would be Howlong's first dedicated alcohol outlet and be in competition with the town's two hotels and IGA supermarket.
Howlong-based Federation councillor David Longley said he had received largely favourable feedback about the $1.96 million proposal.
"Most people I know, it doesn't worry them," Cr Longley said.
"It is what it is.
"A lot of people say it's a bit of progress and development.
"I've spoken to both hotels, they sell little packaged beer, so they're not much affected by it.
"It would probably affect the IGA because they sell packaged beer but I haven't heard from them."
Howlong IGA owner Ben Dealy declined to make any comment, other to say he was surprised such a big company would be investing in a town with a population of only 3000.
He has not submitted an objection to the council.
A party that has formally protested is the Howlong Community Progress Association.
Its secretary Cheryl Cook said its objection centred on concerns about traffic flow and pedestrian safety with 100 trucks per day passing through the intersection, which forms part of the Riverina Highway between Albury and Corowa.
"The traffic management is a massive issue," Mrs Cook said.
She pointed to the shopping strip along Hawkins Street and the Oolong aged care hostel and St Mark's Anglican Church opposite the block as being magnets for pedestrians.
Council general manager Adrian Butler said the BWS plan was being provided to Transport for NSW for input as Sturt and Hawkins streets are classified as state roads.
"Once feedback is received from TfNSW, the applicants will be given the opportunity to respond to the issues noted by council's assessment officers; TfNSW; and the community," Mr Butler said.
"If amendments are made to the proposal or additional information is submitted by the applicants to address the issues raised, the proposal will be re-notified and any member of the community may make a submission on the proposed development."
In addition to traffic and pedestrian concerns, other objections related to social impacts, the effect on established businesses, community interest and a perceived lack of demand for another liquor vendor.
The plan will be presented to council, based on the public interest.
However, it is not expected to be on the agenda until the June meeting at the earliest, given the need for transport department feedback.
