ANY heavy vehicle bypass of Howlong is years away and the issue is set to "fester" like Rutherglen's trucks saga, a Federation Council meeting heard on Monday.
The issue has flared after a proposal by Howlong Sand and Gravel to expand its annual excavation rate from 30,000 to 300,000 tonnes.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment will determine the matter as it is deemed to be a state significant development.
However, the council took community feedback between July 27 and August 24 which prompted three responses which all cited concerns with increased truck traffic through the main street of Howlong.
One stated an extra 80 B-doubles per day may use Hawkins Street because of the proposal and "several social hubs and service facilities would be impacted by noise and congestion".
A meeting involving Federation Council leaders, Howlong Community Progress Association members, NSW transport bureaucrats and Albury MP Justin Clancy was held earlier this month to discuss the long term need for a fresh truck route.
Council general manager Adrian Butler said it would be "two to three years" before any preplanning begun with an alternative northside route having to be made a state, rather than local, road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mayor Pat Bourke said there was also land ownership issues.
"There's a lot of work involved and unfortunately quite a few years (wait)," Cr Bourke said.
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch likened the situation to that which has long faced Rutherglen with Indigo Council and Victoria's roads authority being pushed to remove trucks from that town's commercial strip without success.
"It's bit like Rutherglen's, it will continue to fester and there will always be 'fors' and 'againsts'," Cr Whitechurch said.
He added there was also residential pressures and greater movements between JBS piggeries at Corowa and Bungowannah to consider.
"They're going to double their pig output," Cr Whitechurch said.
