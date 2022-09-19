A man's body has been found in remote bushland in the Upper Murray following a light aircraft crash on Sunday afternoon.
An alert was raised about 2pm on Sunday after the pilot failed to arrive at his destination in Wollongong.
An extensive search was conducted, including the use of a rescue jet and two helicopters, and ground crews from multiple agencies.
A police helicopter discovered the crash site about 10am on Monday.
The man, who was the sole occupant of the recreational aircraft, was found deceased at the site, located about 30 kilometres east of Tallangatta in remote bush near Lucyvale.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An operation to access the site continues on Monday afternoon.
Police confirmed the man's death.
"The terrain is vastly inaccessible by ground units, so police are working with the police Search and Rescue Squad and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to access the site," spokeswoman Madelaine Burke said.
"Police have been in contact with the male pilot's family after it has been confirmed a body has been found at the site."
The man is believed to be from the North East.
The matter was reported the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
Because the crash involved a recreational aircraft, the matter will likely be investigated by Recreational Aviation Australia, which is the peak body for ultralight, recreational and light sport aircraft.
It's unclear what aircraft was involved, but it was reportedly a Jabiru.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority ran the search operation, which also involved police members, SES volunteers and the CFA.
"AMSA acknowledge this is a difficult time for family and friends of the pilot and would like to thank all those who assisted with the search," a spokesman for the authority said after police confirmed the crash site had been located.
The agencies involved in the ground search had gathered at the Tallangatta CFA shed prior to starting their operation, with the search called off after a short period of time after the police helicopter located the site of the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.