Pilot confirmed dead with discovery of crash site near Tallangatta

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:45am
An SES crew in the Tallangatta Valley on Monday as part of the search for the crashed aircraft. Picture by Blair Thomson

A man's body has been found in remote bushland in the Upper Murray following a light aircraft crash on Sunday afternoon.

