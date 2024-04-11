RAMMA RETURN: Dual premiership midfielder plotting shock return to kennel

2021 Barton medallist Michael Rampal is set to shelve retirement plans and make a shock return to former club Thurgoona.
He recently informed Holbrook officials of his desire to extend his career, with Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister keen to accommodate the two-time premiership midfielder.
Rampal played in the Bulldogs most recent flag in 2019 and was also part of the Brookers' drought-breaking flag two years ago.
Although injury prone in his two year stint at Holbrook, Rampal feels he can still have an impact despite recently turning 39.
"I'm probably signing my divorce papers by making a comeback," Rampal joked.
"I had conversations with D-Mac (McAlister) last year when he asked what I was doing this year and I said 'I'm done'.
"Just because I kept getting injured.
"But anybody who knows me, knows how much I love football and community sport.
"If I could choose where I could play, it would be Holbrook because I rate their facilities the best in district league football.
"They also boast the most proactive committee I've seen and don't just sit around and moan that the council needs to do more to upgrade their facilities.
"They pull their fingers out and raise their own funds and do things themselves which I admire a lot.
"But the time it takes to drive out to Holbrook and back is the difference between me bathing the kids, doing meal prep and helping with homework.
"So Thurgoona is around the corner, I do a lot of my own personal training there to keep fit, so I can get there and back home in five minutes.
"I've told D-Mac I'm interested in playing again and he knows how I operate and that's where we are at the moment."
Rampal admitted if he did play again it realistically wouldn't be until mid-season.
"The players have been training since November and I practice what I preach and I don't expect to rock up and chuck a jumper on and start playing straight away," he said.
"I don't know much about the list but there must be some weak links because they didn't even make finals last year.
"But I'm interested in finding out what the weak links are and if I'm going to be involved again, they are not guaranteed to make finals but will be better than they were in my opinion.
"That's my attitude and I think D-Mac is excited by the prospect of me playing again.
"You go and ask Alastair Clarkson, unless you have got the troops on the field, it doesn't matter how good a coach you are... what are you going to do?"
Rampal was restricted to just 16-matches in his two year stint with the Brookers as he suffered several long-term injuries including a fractured wrist, fractured jaw and serious hamstring injury.
He also broke his collarbone in last year's preliminary final against RWW Giants.
"A lot of my injuries were impact injuries," he said.
"I broke my collarbone in the preliminary final which has nothing to do with preparation or fitness.
"I broke my arm early in 2023 which was probably stupidity on my behalf.
"I also did my hamstring which was the only soft tissue injury that I had but was fairly serious because it kept me out for a couple of months.
"That first quarter I played against the Giants in the preliminary final probably really opened up D-Mac's eyes because he was there watching me."
Rampal said he was passionate about coaching and motivating players to get the best out of themselves.
"I love training and I'm happy to get down to the kennel and talk to the players and make them accountable," he said.
"I know people think I'm a bit of a weirdo both on the field and off it.
"I don't play football to get paid, I play because I genuinely love community sport.
"When I get more time I would love to be involved in coaching at a higher level like the Murray Bushrangers or something like that.
"Or at least local footy and developing youth and teaching them how to play footy.
"There are a lot of coaches these days that get their accreditation from an app on their phone but after a year of coaching, 15 kids don't even know how to hold the footy properly.
"That's my opinion, I'm a straight shooter but I've seen it first hand and if you teach the kids the basics instead, they will be fine."
