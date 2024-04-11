BULLDOGS BLOW: Recruit ruled out for the season and coach sidelined

Jindera recruit Darcy Moore has succumbed to a season-ending knee injury without playing a match at the kennel.
Moore crossed to the Bulldogs over the off-season after having not played for the past few seasons.
He was premiership captain at Thurgoona in its most recent flag in 2019.
Jindera coach Joel Mackie said it was disappointing to lose Moore for the season after he was on track to make his debut for the Bulldogs against Holbrook on Saturday.
"Unfortunately Darcy hurt his knee in our last practice match and needs an ACL reconstruction," Mackie said.
"It is a blow because Darcy had done everything right since he arrived at the club, fitted in well and is another number that we won't have this season.
"Hopefully he can get back playing sooner rather than later."
In a further blow for the Bulldogs, Mackie will also be on the sidelines against the Brookers after straining a calf.
Mackie was also plagued by the issue alongside several hamstring injuries during his four-year tenure at Osborne before dropping a bombshell by joining Jindera as coach this season.
His absence on the weekend has taken some of the gloss off the clash with the Brookers.
The intriguing season opener is set to provide an early insight into whether the Bulldogs are genuine flag contenders.
"I hurt my calf a couple of weeks ago and I don't want to risk doing further damage so early in the season," Mackie said.
"I had a scan and it's not as bad as I initially thought but I will miss a couple of weeks at this stage."
Apart from the injuries to Mackie and Moore, Mackie said it had been a productive off-season at the kennel.
The Bulldogs are widely predicted to progress deep into the September action after landing some big name recruits in Lavington premiership captain Luke Garland and Albury big man Zach Bye.
The off-season arrival of Cooper Page, Ollie Browne, Dan Middleton, Harrison Miller and Mitch Anderson has added further depth.
"I think we have had a consistent pre-season on the track and the players have jumped on what we are trying to achieve and we have worked on a lot of areas in regards to how we want to play," Mackie said.
"The form over the practice matches was pleasing.
"The real test now is playing for points and our first month will be tough but it will certainly give us an indication of where we are at."
In a tough month the Bulldogs face the Brookers followed by Howlong, Osborne and CDHBU who are all expected to play finals.
Despite the tough start, Mackie said internally the expectations were to play finals after the Bulldogs missed the top-six last year under coach Andrew Wilson.
"I don't know about being a flag contender but I certainly think we have a list good enough to play finals," he said.
"I think the competition this year is going to be really even between those top six or seven teams.
"Which is exciting to be honest.
"I feel we have got a list strong enough to challenge for finals and it will be interesting how far we can progress if the players are willing to do the work.
"Playing Holbrook, who I expect to be right up there again means we will have to perform to start the season with a win.
"So I expect to get an early indication of where we are at and what we need to do moving forward."
