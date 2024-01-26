DOGS ARE BARKING: Mackie lands another four signings

Jindera's premiership credentials under coach Joel Mackie have sky-rocketed after landing several more signings.
Headlining the most recent influx of recruits is Cooper Page who arrives at the kennel boasting O&M experience with league heavyweight Albury.
In a further bonus the resurgent Bulldogs have also secured Darryl Moore, Ollie Browne and Dan Middleton.
Moore was a premiership captain with Thurgoona who has been lured out of retirement after not playing for the past few seasons.
Browne returns to the kennel from a stint with Pennant Hills Demons in the AFL Sydney competition last year.
The young midfielder was at the Bulldogs the previous season and played an instrumental role in his side reaching the preliminary final in 2022.
Middleton only played a handful of matches at the kennel last year due to other commitments but recently committed to the upcoming season in another promising sign for the Bulldogs.
The quartet join O&M premiership players Luke Garland and Zach Bye who signed before Christmas in two of the biggest arrivals of the off-season.
Osborne premiership player Harrison Miller and Mitch Anderson who has crossed from Chiltern will also add further depth to the list.
Mackie felt all four players will prove valuable for the Bulldogs who underachieved last season after missing finals.
"I'm rapt to get Cooper and he should prove to be a handy addition," Mackie said.
"Cooper is an Albury junior and has been good enough to play senior footy over the past few seasons and I feel still has got his best footy ahead of him.
"He is at that age where he is primed to peak and I think he will turn a few heads if he can produce the sort of football that he is capable of.
"I can see Cooper adding to our midfield rotations and he has matured now.
"He is a real athletic player but he likes hunting the football too.
"Previously he has played a lot on a wing and across half-forward but in the Hume league in our side he will be a midfielder and talking to him, he is keen to get in there and give it his best shot."
Browne enjoyed a breakout season with the Bulldogs in 2022.
He booted four goals against RWW Giants in the semi-final to help the Bulldogs make the preliminary final which they lost to Holbrook.
Mackie said Browne would add further depth to the midfield.
"I played against Ollie when he was at Jindera two years ago and he is a flashy player," Mackie said.
"He has got pace to burn and is a young developing kid that is going to help us, especially on a big ground like Walbundrie.
"Ollie will add depth and leg speed and he booted four goals in a final two years ago so having him back at the club is going to be a handy addition to the group."
Middleton needs no introduction at the kennel and is a previous skipper of the club who should reach his 150-match milestone this year.
"Dan is an accomplished midfielder in the Hume league and a real leader around the club," Mackie said.
"He had a few other commitments last year which prevented him from playing a full season but is raring to go this season after a bit of a break."
Moore has been lured to the Bulldogs after not playing for several seasons but Mackie said the Thurgoona premiership captain would bolster their defence.
"Darryl hasn't played for a year or two but leads by example and I think he will be best suited to a role in our defence."
