Jackson to be back in front of Border fans as Bandits host first home clash


By Georgia Smith
Updated April 12 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:40pm
Lauren Jackson will return to play in the stadium named in her honour this weekend as the Bandits take on Sutherland for the first home game of the NBL1 East season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lauren Jackson Sport Centre is set to light up on Saturday evening as the Albury basketball legend herself returns to play in front of Border fans.

Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

