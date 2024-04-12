Residents fuming after crash at 'deathtrap waiting to happen' roundabout

Residents living near a roundabout they describe as a "deathtrap waiting to happen" say they were not surprised when another collision happened there.
The roundabout linking Kotthoff Street and McDonald Road, Lavington, was again the scene of smashed glass when two cars collided on the afternoon of April 11.
Last year, a car exited the roundabout and smashed through a wall on Kotthoff Street. If the brick wall didn't stop the car, the vehicle could have smashed through a bedroom wall of the house where resident Ted Rook was sleeping.
Kotthoff Street property owner Maree Stanford said she had been "fighting for years" to get Albury Council to implement traffic calming measures to "stop cars screaming through the roundabout".
McDonald Road resident Chris Whelan, who has lived there since 2017, echoed Mrs Stanford's concerns, saying the crashes usually happened on weekend nights.
Mrs Stanford said the cars involved in Thursday's crash didn't hit her wall but that "it was only a matter time before it happens again" and that she was determined to keep hounding Albury Council over the matter.
She said she had received an assurance from Albury Council that the matter was being looked into.
A letter dated December 21, 2023 from Albury Council transport operations addressed to Mr Stanford seen by The Border Mail states: "The Local Traffic Committee has recently approved a trial with the goal of reducing speeds around Lavington roundabouts. These trials are scheduled for implementation early in the new year."
Albury Council deputy chief executive of infrastructure, planning and environment Brad Ferris told The Border Mail on Friday, April 12, that the council had been working with police "to investigate poor behaviour at the roundabout."
"Trials of innovative traffic calming devices at this intersection and some others in Lavington are scheduled to commence in May this year, weather permitting," Mr Ferris said.
"The aim is to reduce approach speeds for drivers entering the intersection, lowering the risk of accidents occurring and improving safety for all road users and our wider community."
Mrs Stanford said she hoped to see some action before tragedy struck.
"We're into April now and not a thing has been done," she said. "And then this happens again. What's it going to take to get something done?"
Ms Whelan said she feared someone would die before action was taken to slow down vehicles approaching the roundabout.
"In the seven years I've lived here there have been several accidents, not just crashing into people's walls, but people crashing at the roundabout," Ms Whelan said.
"It's worse on the weekends, especially Saturday nights, at that time a lot of them are kids on the drink I suppose.
"We just want to see something done to slow the cars down before there is a tragedy here because a lot of people around here are elderly just wanting to cross the road safely."
Police confirmed they attended a two-vehicle collision at 2.15pm on Thursday, April 11. One vehicle was towed from the scene, there were injuries reported.
"Ambulance were called at first but were then told they weren't required," a police spokesman said.
