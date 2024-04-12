The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Residents fuming after crash at 'deathtrap waiting to happen' roundabout

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
April 13 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene on Kotthoff Street last June after a car smashed into Maree Stanford's front fence. Police said no one was seriously injured in that crash. Picture supplied
The scene on Kotthoff Street last June after a car smashed into Maree Stanford's front fence. Police said no one was seriously injured in that crash. Picture supplied

Residents living near a roundabout they describe as a "deathtrap waiting to happen" say they were not surprised when another collision happened there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.