Coffee Mamma Wodonga connection runs strong for the new owners

A familiar face on the coffee machine at Coffee Mamma Wodonga almost a decade ago is now a new owner.
Stacey Butler was a part-time barista at the High Street cafe before she got a job in human resources.
Equally passionate about coffee and people, Ms Butler said Coffee Mamma had filled her cup in myriad ways.
Now together with husband Mitch, Ms Butler bought the cafe from Kerry Golding.
They officially took over the venture just after Easter on Tuesday, April 2.
Helen McFarlane managed the Coffee Mamma Wodonga store from its outset in mid-2012 until she bought the Albury store together with Ms Golding in early 2021. Ms Golding bought the store in spring 2019 from the original owner Matthew Sheridan.
Ms Butler said she met Ms McFarlane in a children's playgroup 16 years ago when Mr Butler was a fly-in fly-out worker on the mines.
"I have always been very passionate about my (three) morning coffees," Ms Butler said.
"A few things have changed since I worked in the business - like the variety of milk - but my connection with the business has always been strong."
With four children aged 10, 13, 15 and 16, the Wodonga couple said the timing was now right to buy the business.
Mr Butler worked as an electrician at Mars Petcare Wodonga while Ms Butler worked for Wodonga-based Taghleef Industries Group.
Raised in Wodonga, Mr Butler said Coffee Mamma Wodonga had a loyal clientele.
"We have lots of regulars and we just want to build on that," he said.
"We want to grow the business and work with our customers to see what they want.
"We hope they'll be on board for our new journey."
Coffee Mamma Wodonga had three baristas and aimed to recruit two more staff.
It offered six types of Platform 9 Coffee Roasters beans for sale.
Its house blend was concocted specially for the Wodonga and Albury Coffee Mamma stores.
Coffee Mamma Wodonga now operates Monday to Friday but the Butlers would consider opening on Saturdays pending customer demand.
They will also operate on Anzac Day this year.
