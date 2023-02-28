The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Espresso bar Coffee Mamma celebrates 20th anniversary in Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coffee Mamma Albury owners Kerry Golding and Helen McFarlane celebrate the iconic espresso bar's 20th birthday. Picture by James Wiltshire

WHEN Helen McFarlane went for a job at Albury's new espresso bar two decades ago, she wasn't even a coffee drinker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.