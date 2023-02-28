WHEN Helen McFarlane went for a job at Albury's new espresso bar two decades ago, she wasn't even a coffee drinker.
But she was keen to work at Coffee Mamma after she spotted the full-time job advertised in The Border Mail.
"I may have told a little white lie to get that job but obviously now, after 20 years, I can say: I love coffee!" she said.
On Wednesday Albury's first espresso bar, opposite Hume Bank on Olive Street, marks its 20th anniversary.
Under the tutelage of Zo'i Espresso and Coffee Mamma Albury founders Carolyn Higgs and Antonia Kotsiros, Helen gained coffee roasting, retail and barista knowledge.
She thrived when Matthew Sheridan took over the business and later opened a Wodonga store; Kerry Golding bought the latter in October 2019.
Helen said Coffee Mamma broke the mould in the Border hospitality scene.
"It was a new experience for Albury to have your coffee at a bar rather than in a cafe," Helen said.
"It was a different concept and it just took off from the start."
Helen said among the changes in the coffee world over 20 years, the varieties of milk topped the list.
They now offered specialty iced milk drinks and smoothies too.
"Almond milk took over from soy but oat is starting to pick up," she said.
"Also, a lot of people are buying beans for home; they've bought machines and they come to us for advice and education."
Helen said the global pandemic was a challenging time despite the fact they were set up for takeaway.
"Who would have thought 20 years ago when they put in the first takeaway window for coffee, it would allow us to stay open in COVID?
"We were a lifeline for people and essential workers in a strange time."
Kerry said Helen had a knack for remembering coffee orders; some regulars now were in prams back when she first met them!
Staff April Beall, Nikita Francis, Ash Hanssens and Ellie Brosnan will help celebrate Wednesday's anniversary.
