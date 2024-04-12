'Heart of gold': Tributes flow for North East woman killed in tragic crash

Tributes are flowing for a Thoona woman killed in a tragic car crash at Taminick on Thursday morning.
Ann Maree Kerr, 49, died when her utility towing two horses crashed off the side of Glenrowan-Boweya Road about 8.30am on April 11.
Ms Kerr, who was passionate about horses, is believed to have been heading home from work after nightshift at the time.
One horse being towed in a float was killed in the crash and another had to be put down.
The 49-year-old had jobs at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange at Barnawartha and at the southbound BP petrol station at Glenrowan.
Police are investigating if fatigue played a role.
Thoona publican Mark Williams said it was a shocking tragedy for the town, which has a population of about 130 people.
"It's a very small town," he said.
"Everybody pretty much knows everybody.
"She's worked here before in the pub so she was quite well known.
"It's pretty sombre around town."
Ms Kerr, who was married to husband Vaughan and has children, was well known in equestrian circles.
Former Upper Murray Horseman's Association president Ross Smith said Ms Kerr competed in team sorting, team penning and arena sorting.
"It's a tragic scenario full stop," he said.
"It's really not good at all.
"She was moving through the ranks in the competitions, no doubt about that.
"She had gotten out to a lot of competitions of late, a lot of competitions."
Mikylah Dunnachie also knew the late 49-year-old through equestrian events.
"She had a heart of gold," she said.
"She was always a lovely, caring person.
"Her family was her everything."
"There's not a bad word that could be said about her."
Ms Kerr had previously lived at Murrabit, Kempsey and Millbank.
"She was always someone who would have a yarn and a laugh at a horse show," Ms Dunnachie said.
"She'll be missed."
