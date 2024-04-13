Tigers pounce on Panthers as playing coach leads from the sideline

Albury has claimed its first win of the season after outlasting a late surge from Lavington at the Albury Sportsground on Saturday.
After leading by six goals heading into the final term, the Panthers worked their way back within a goal before the home side was able to shift momentum to claim the 35-30 victory.
Tigers' coach Skye Hillier was forced to watch from the sidelines as a result of a knee injury sustained in round two against Wodonga Raiders.
The skilled goal attack, who has previously overcome knee and Achilles injuries, is awaiting further scans to determine the extent of the injury.
She was happy to see the A-grade side rewarded for their efforts this round.
"I think the girls deserved it," she said.
"After our first week, we blew the cobwebs out, and we thought we played well and our ball movement was good against Raiders."
Kate Rollings starred in defence for the home side, in what is the former Lavington star's first season back in the competition since 2020.
"She's come back with that hunger and determination," Hillier said.
"Her reach and athleticism, she's just amazing to have on the team."
The club has also welcomed the return of captain Justine Willis after a stint with Tallangatta and District League club Yackandandah.
"You can ask anyone around this club and you just walk taller knowing that Jussy Willis is back," Hillier said.
"She said it feels like home and we're happy to hear that."
Rochelle Hill led the way with 17 goals for the Tigers, while premiership player Liv Sanson returned for the Panthers to shoot 14 goals.
Kate Mastronardi rotated seamlessly through attack and defence for the visitors to land six goals, while Tayla Furborough made an impact in the defensive end.
In other Ovens and Murray netball clashes, Myrtleford claimed the upset of the round to defeat Yarrawonga 55-49 at McNamara Reserve, in what was a 42 goal performance from VNL recruit Daisy O'Kane.
Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders still remain undefeated so far this season.
The Roos accounted for North Albury 47-38, while the Raiders were tested by the Rovers before claiming a 62-51 victory.
In the evening clash, Wangaratta defeated Wodonga 61-41.
