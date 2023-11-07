It wasn't the fairytale ending to Yackandandah's finals campaign that Justine Willis was after, but the Roos' captain still believes in celebrating the special moments along the way.
Willis was recently crowned the club's best and fairest A-grade player, in what was one of the Roos' strongest seasons in years.
Despite falling to Kiewa-Sandy Creek at the final hurdle, Willis said her side should be proud of their efforts.
"You have to still celebrate the season as a whole, and then the little wins along the way," she said.
"It was a super effort making finals, and then even more so making the grand final.
"The finals atmosphere at Sandy Creek is something else, so that was really cool to be a part of."
It was a slightly different experience for the former playing coach this season, as she handed the reins over to Upper Murray League export Anna Beirs.
"She's certainly up there for me in terms of who I've been coached by as one of the best netball brains for what she sees on court, combined with how nice a person she is," Willis said.
"I have a whole added level of respect for playing coaches and it gave me a really good insight into the role.
"You have to look at what all 14 players on court are doing, but when you're not in a coaching role you're looking at it differently.
"You're not as focused on potential changes or what you need to address in the breaks.
"It was nice having Anna who could do all of that."
"She's a superstar," Willis said.
"She's honestly one of the best players I've played with.
"She pretty much played every position this year.
"She was in the shooting circle a couple of times, she was obviously in the defensive circle majority of the time and she could swing into the midcourt. Then off court, she's an absolute gem.
"She's exactly the kind of person you want at a club."
IN THE NEWS:
Willis also cites participating in the TDNA's interleague victory against the Hume League as a highlight this season, lining up alongside fellow Roos Beck O'Connell and Jess Garland.
"I love playing interleague and it's pretty humbling to be thought of," she said.
"I really like to play with the girls that you're otherwise playing against all season.
"I knew a few of the girls from the Hume team really well too, so that was a good game to be a part of."
Ellie O'Neill (B-grade) and Alyce Pritchard (C-grade) were also club best and fairest winners for the Roos this season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.