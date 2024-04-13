When there is nowhere else to go, kits offer disadvantaged women a choice

A sheet of plastic, gauze, string, a blade, soap and gloves could save the lives of women in developing countries by helping them give birth in a clean and safe environment.
On April 27, the Zonta Club of Albury-Wodonga will hold its annual birthing kit project assembly day.
The aim is to produce 400 of the kits for women in need.
President Alwyn Friedersdorff and vice-president Sue Hinton said the club began more than 40 years ago and continued to help various organisations in need.
Ms Hinton said the club had previously raised money to buy the birthing kits, which cost $5 each.
The initiative, run by the Birthing Kit Foundation of Australia, has sent more than one million birthing kits overseas.
The plastic bag and the sheet are treated with an organic compound that helps the material break down.
"We want to make sure the world is a better place for women," she said.
"These women don't have access to hospitals so the birthing kits help them.
"In a country like ours, we have so many facilities at our fingertips but these women don't, some walk for days to get access to one."
Ms Friedersdorff hoped people from the community would get involved to help make the kits.
"We will be at The Venue on McFarland in McFarland Road from 10am (formerly German Austrian Club)," she said.
"We are always needing more volunteers, and would love to get some younger people involved.
"Regardless of who is there on the day, we will just get in and do it."
Ms Friedersdorff said it was important that women who joined the group "had fun" and saw it as an opportunity to connect with others.
To become a member or to donate contact zontaalburywodonga@yahoo.com.au.
