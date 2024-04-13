The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

When there is nowhere else to go, kits offer disadvantaged women a choice

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated April 13 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Alwyn Friedersdorff and vice-president Sue Hinton say they're passionate about helping others. Picture by Mark Jesser.
President Alwyn Friedersdorff and vice-president Sue Hinton say they're passionate about helping others. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A sheet of plastic, gauze, string, a blade, soap and gloves could save the lives of women in developing countries by helping them give birth in a clean and safe environment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.