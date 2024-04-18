THEN AND NOW: Teammates both became pilots, both made supreme sacrifice

James had relatives in Deniliquin and in May 1945, the Deniliquin Pastoral Times published an official letter addressed to his father: "... your son took off in a Dakota aircraft in company with three other aircraft on a special operation over Burma. Your son's aircraft was last seen over the target, and all four aircraft sent messages stating that the sortie was successful ... The three accompanying pilots upon returning stated that the weather ... was extremely bad, clouds were up to 15,000 feet or more ... turbulence was excessive, and the aircraft almost uncontrollable. Extensive air searches were carried out to locate the missing aircraft".

