The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Cayden Winter has a blinder against Roos, four goals and plenty of touches

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 13 2024 - 8:12pm, first published 8:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cayden Winter had a strong off-season and has carried that into the season, kicking four goals against the Roos.
Cayden Winter had a strong off-season and has carried that into the season, kicking four goals against the Roos.

North Albury produced an unselfish team-first mentality in posting one of their biggest wins in recent years against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.