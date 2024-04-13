Cayden Winter has a blinder against Roos, four goals and plenty of touches

North Albury produced an unselfish team-first mentality in posting one of their biggest wins in recent years against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The unbeaten Hoppers booted 11 goals to two after half-time to score a 21.13 (139) to 6.5 (41) away win.
North won only game game in 2022 to snare the wooden spoon, but grabbed seven victories last year, the largest a 44-point victory over Wodonga Raiders in round 14.
"Especially in the second half we played good team football," North coach Tim Broomhead suggested.
"The guys were really unselfish and took pride in setting their team-mates up, rather than just looking to score themselves."
North has blossomed under Broomhead's leadership and is now one of only three undefeated teams after round three, joining Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers.
Josh Minogue kicked five goals and was a constant danger to the Roos' defence, while on-baller Cayden Winter was superb, combining his four majors with a host of touches.
Recruit Ben Fulford and Nathan Dennis also chipped in with three goals apiece.
Along with Winter and Minogue, Archer Gardiner was another standout.
The Roos had three goalkickers with doubles - Joe Hansen, Nathan Dunstan and emerging youngster Judd Kuschert.
The latter and Joe Hansen played well, along with composed defender Tom Forrest.
