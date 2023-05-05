The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury's Riverina quartet living and playing together in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga's Jack Reynolds (left) joins Nathan Dennis, Cayden Winter and Tom Anderson for PlayStation time. Picture by James Wiltshire
North Wagga's Jack Reynolds (left) joins Nathan Dennis, Cayden Winter and Tom Anderson for PlayStation time. Picture by James Wiltshire

There's every chance North Albury's Riverina quartet will know what each other is doing on the field at home against Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.