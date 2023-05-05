There's every chance North Albury's Riverina quartet will know what each other is doing on the field at home against Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
That's because Jack Reynolds, Nathan Dennis, Cayden Winter and Tom Anderson share a house in Thurgoona.
"I played junior footy and went to school with Jack, while Tom also played juniors with Jack and I, while I played with Cayden at North Albury," Dennis confirmed.
Dennis might have known the others around Wagga, but that hasn't stopped at least two throwing him under the bus when it comes to cleanliness.
"I'll rat out Nathan Dennis," Winter laughed.
And Anderson was quick to agree.
"Definitely Nath, he leaves stuff around the house and never does the dishes or anything," he offered.
And even when Reynolds, well sort of, tried to help Dennis, it wasn't convincing.
"I'm not going to rat anyone out but, yeah, he did leave a bit of mud in the house today, so I can see why they said that, it's definitely a fair call."
Dennis, at the very least, had to have the last word on cleanliness.
"I did hear that I've been thrown under the bus, I'm probably looking at both of them (in terms of being untidy) in Jack and Tom," he laughed.
"They're at the back of the house with me and sometimes I have to walk over their clothes to get to my bedroom."
The quartet has had varying experiences in houses.
Winter had lived by himself for more than four and a half years, while Dennis has come straight from the farm with his parents.
But he says that certainly hasn't counted against him in the kitchen.
"I can definitely cook, I enjoy cooking," he stressed.
But Anderson, the youngest at 22, didn't hold back when quizzed on his culinary skills.
"I've been banned from the kitchen actually, I'm sort of the salad boy, that's all I do, although I'll dry the dishes when needed," he chirped.
The 'veteran' at 27, Winter is the self-confessed dad, but, as we know, even fathers can have their quirky and unusual moments.
"He is the father, but sometimes he can be pretty immature and you think he's the kid, from zero to 100," Anderson suggested.
So Winter might be "immature" at times, Anderson can't cook and Dennis is the "untidiest", but you get the impression all will be forgiven if one of them lands the match-winner in the battle of the winless teams on Saturday, May 6.
Maybe he might even be excused from the cooking and cleaning, which is always a great motivator in a share house.
