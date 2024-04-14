Wodonga kicked 11.33 in the first fortnight, you WON'T believe this stat

Wodonga delivered the second most accurate display in Ovens and Murray Football League's 130-year history to further damage Wangaratta's top three hopes on Saturday night.
After racking up a paltry 11 goals and 33 behinds in the first two games, the Bulldogs landed 16.1 (97) to 13.11 (89) - seven less scoring shots - to edge out the Pies.
"'Dossy' (former player Brett Doswell) and 'Braddy' (club stalwart and two-time Brisbane Lions' premiership player Daniel Bradshaw) spent a fair bit of time with the front-end boys during the week, so they will happily take all the credit," co-coach Jarrod Twitt laughed.
When teams kick double figure goals, Yarrawonga's 12.0 against Wangaratta in 1972 remains the only 'perfect' output.
Wodonga's effort - the only behind was registered in the final quarter - now sits second, surpassing Albury's 13.1 against Wodonga in 2004.
"We didn't focus on the inaccuracy in the first couple of weeks, we instead focused on where the opportunities needed to be coming from," Twitt explained.
"Against Myrtleford last week (where we kicked 7.19) we were making it hard for ourselves by kicking wide and taking tougher shots."
Dangerous small forward Noah Spiteri was electric with five goals, while Ethan Redcliffe nailed four in his return to the league this season after kicking a century last year in Tallangatta and District.
Wodonga's win was one of two upsets on a bumper weekend.
Lavington's youthful outfit toppled the previously undefeated Albury by 21 points.
There's now been four genuine upsets in the first three rounds, joining Wangaratta Rovers 12-point win over Wangaratta in round one and North Albury's 10-point triumph over Wangaratta the following week.
A decade ago, prior to the introduction of the player points system, you would be lucky to have three upsets a season.
The relative unpredictability has 'piggybacked' the league to its best position in years and there's a Super Saturday looming.
Wangaratta, declared by many pre-season as the greatest challenger to Yarrawonga's crown, just ahead of grand finalists Albury, is now 0-3 and away to the premiers.
One of the other unbeaten teams in Wangaratta Rovers is away to an Albury outfit filthy from its loss to Lavington, while the other undefeated side in North Albury would take another step towards breaking a nine-year finals drought with a home win over Wodonga Raiders.
