Wodonga was 21 points down late against Wangaratta, then IT happened

Wodonga staged one of its greatest comebacks in 88 years in the Ovens and Murray Football League to pip Wangaratta by eight points on Saturday night.
The visitors trailed by 21 points in the final quarter, but kicked the last five goals in a stunning 16.1 (97) to 13.11 (89) upset.
And just like Lavington's upset of Albury a few hours earlier, the Bulldogs' win was based on pressure, as well as that freakishly accurate display.
"That's the barometer and every team wants the same thing," elated co-coach Jarrod Twitt said about the pressure.
"Against 'Yarra' (Yarrawonga) on the Easter weekend, we applied the pressure we wanted to, but only for a half (before losing by 75 points).
"It shows how mature we are that we were able to sustain it (against Wangaratta).
"We didn't get broken in that third quarter and the last 5-10 minutes of that quarter showed we were in a good spot."
The home side led by only 14 points at three-quarter time, despite having 19 scoring shots to 10, but when it kicked two more goals, the match appeared over.
However, the decision to send defender Jack O'Sullivan forward, who was playing his first game after spending the summer back home in Koroit, proved decisive, kicking two goals, while his namesake and co-coach Jack O'Sullivan was also dynamic, racking up 30-plus touches for the match.
Pre-season flag fancy Wangaratta was desperate to win after losing its first two games and in his first senior game for nine months after a foot injury, Jackson Clarke landed the opening goal after only 17 seconds.
Celebrating his 100th game, Pies' on-baller Daniel Sharrock bounced back to his best, while underrated forwards Noah Spiteri (Wodonga) and Fraser Hollan-Dean (Wangaratta) went to half-time with three goals apiece as the slight favourites carried an 18-point lead into the second half.
The Pies always appeared to have the Bulldogs' measure before the frenetic final term fightback, where the latter kicked five goals in nine minutes.
Converted forward Jack O'Sullivan produced a strong tackle to win a free kick and land the goal from 45m on a 45 degree angle to grab the lead for the first time since late in the first quarter, while Ethan Redcliffe sealed the win shortly after.
Co-mentor Jack O'Sullivan was ferocious, while Spiteri (five goals) and Redcliffe (four majors) were potent.
Wangaratta's Holland-Dean finished with four goals, boom recruit Alex Federico played his best game, while Sharrock was superb.
However, the loss has stunned the Pies.
They are winless after three rounds, which is something not one person involved in the league saw coming, and they face the league's toughest test away to premiers Yarrawonga on Saturday, with their top three hopes realistically on the line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.