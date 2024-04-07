The Border Mailsport
Angus Baker is hard to replace, but Jack O'Sullivan will do a great job

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 7 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:16pm
Jack O'Sullivan was excellent in the tight win over the Saints. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga co-coach Jack O'Sullivan announced his arrival in the Ovens and Murray Football League with a five-star display on Saturday.

