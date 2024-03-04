WODONGA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Oscar Willding and prospects this season

It's taken a while but the Bradshaw family will be reunited after Jake Bradshaw jumped across from Wodonga Raiders. His father Daniel was drafted from the 'Dogs to Brisbane in the 1995 AFL Draft and the family has retained a strong link to the club. Jake's younger brothers Noah and Will have always been at Wodonga, but Jake was a Raiders' junior. He didn't play last year with a back injury, but has had a strong pre-season and is likely to feature across half-back, while also rolling through the midfield. Is a beautiful left-foot kick and you can never have enough players who can pinpoint a pass.