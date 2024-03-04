The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

WODONGA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Oscar Willding and prospects this season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 4 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League is based around the Ovens and Murray Rivers as Wodonga's Oscar Willding takes in the latter. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League is based around the Ovens and Murray Rivers as Wodonga's Oscar Willding takes in the latter. Picture by James Wiltshire

Can Wodonga replace Angus Baker?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.