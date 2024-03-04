WODONGA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Oscar Willding and prospects this season

Can Wodonga replace Angus Baker?
The ACT-based ace, who has returned home, wowed football fans in a number of areas during his two-year stint, particularly his fitness levels.
More than any player in the competition, he was indefatigable.
Interestingly, in his debut year (2022) he finished third in the Morris Medal, playing mainly in defence.
Last year he was more effective, playing mainly in the midfield, finishing top 10 in a host of categories, including disposals (fourth with 476) and inside 50s (third with 92), yet didn't finish in the top 10.
In short, he's irreplaceable and that's why Wodonga will be banking on two recruits - first-year co-coach Jack O'Sullivan and Tom Miller - filling his role.
ARRIVALS:
Jack O'Sullivan (Seymour), Kyle Winter-Irving (Myrtleford), Ethan Redcliffe (Mitta United), Tom Miller (Narre Warren), Daniel Donaldson (West Coburg), Connor Brodie, Damien Jones (Dederang Mt Beauty), Ashton Brookes (Chiltern), Jake Bradshaw (Wodonga Raiders), Blayke St John (Wodonga Saints), Noah Bradshaw (Southport).
DEPARTURES:
Jordan Taylor (Finley), Angus Baker (Eastlake, ACT), Josh Mathey (Collingwood), Bailey Griffiths (Templestowe), Sam Jewell, Myles Jewell, Isaac Cassidy (Surfers Paradise), Nick Hynes (Mitta United)
VFL-LISTED:
Josh Mathey (Collingwood)
BEST AND FAIREST:
Josh Mathey (winner), Angus Baker, Adam Jorgensen
OUR SAY:
The Bulldogs broke a 14-year finals drought last year, winning through to the first semi against Wangaratta, and they should, at the very least, again make the top five.
IS WODONGA A BETTER SIDE?
Yes. As much as Angus Baker is as big a loss as any player in the league, the Bulldogs have added on-ballers Jack O'Sullivan and Tom Miller - and that's apart from Collingwood VFL-listed midfielder Josh Mathey likely to play the bulk of the season at the 'Dogs - along with forwards Kyle Winter-Irving and Ethan Redcliffe. The latter had a top three finish in the league goal-kicking as a teenager in 2021 and is coming off 110 goals for Mitta United, so his combination with Winter-Irving, who specialised in working up the ground at Myrtleford last year, the improving Oscar Willding and the unpredictable Jett Cassidy should guarantee more goals.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM JETT CASSIDY?
The first thing we will notice is he's filling out. A tall, but lightweight floating forward last year, Cassidy has put on size over summer, which will help him stay in more contests. He impressed in his first full year of seniors, playing 17 games for 19 goals, but a bigger version of the super quick and athletic youngster will worry the opposition. His best output was three goals against Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day, but don't be surprised if he grabs a bag or two.
BRADSHAWS AT BULLDOGS
It's taken a while but the Bradshaw family will be reunited after Jake Bradshaw jumped across from Wodonga Raiders. His father Daniel was drafted from the 'Dogs to Brisbane in the 1995 AFL Draft and the family has retained a strong link to the club. Jake's younger brothers Noah and Will have always been at Wodonga, but Jake was a Raiders' junior. He didn't play last year with a back injury, but has had a strong pre-season and is likely to feature across half-back, while also rolling through the midfield. Is a beautiful left-foot kick and you can never have enough players who can pinpoint a pass.
Q&A WITH OSCAR WILLDING
Q: You spoke last August about adding pack marking to your game, have you been able to do that?
A: I think so, it's something I've focused on more and hopefully will continue to develop that this year.
Q: Which areas are you looking to improve?
A: Getting a bit quicker and jumping a bit higher. I've been doing plyometric work, so I think that's worked pretty well.
Q: It's interesting, plyometrics (also known as jump training) was big in the 1990s, but you don't hear the term much now, how did you come across that?
A: Like you said, I wasn't too familiar with it either, but my sister is a PT (personal trainer), I asked her about that and she designed a program, so it includes box jumps, weighted lunges, just trying to get that explosive movement.
Q: Is it working?
A: I'm similar to most blokes in my early 20s, wanting to pump the biceps (laughs), it took a while to get into these good habits now.
Q: So you're saying beach muscles are overrated?
A: (Laughs) Yeah, they only get you so far.
Q: You debuted in 2018, but this will be the most versatile forward line you've played in with recruits Ethan Redcliffe and Kyle Winter-Irving, along with the emerging Jett Cassidy.
A: It's a pretty powerful forward line and exciting too. If it's not me (kicking goals), it might be 'Reddie' one week and Jett Cassidy, he's flying under the radar, which makes it hard to defend, we're hoping for a mis-match, regardless.
PREDICTION: Fifth
IN OTHER PREVIEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.