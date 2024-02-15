Bulldogs snare signing of key forward from rival club on eve of season

Wodonga has been buoyed by the late off-season signing of key forward Kyle Winter-Irving.
Twitt revealed Bulldog officials targeted Winter-Irving last year before he opted to join Myrtleford.
"Obviously I wasn't involved in recruiting last year but the club was close to signing 'Chook' (Winter-Irving) last season," Twitt said.
"I think Kyle ended up finding work up that way and that was why he opted to join the Saints.
"But with 'Jacko' coming on board as co-coach this season, the two are good mates after spending a few years together at Seymour.
"Kyle has been terrific to deal with throughout the recruiting process and he had a fair bit on with work but has now changed jobs and works in Albury.
"He also did his own due diligence on us and it wasn't a rushed decision and we have had to work through a few issues.
"Which personally I found refreshing because Kyle was great and easy to work with and will be a tremendous asset for us.
"A key forward was a deficiency on our list that we needed to fill and I am ecstatic that 'Chook' has committed."
Winter-Irving was restricted to 17-matches in 2021-22 with Seymour as he battled an ankle complaint.
He shrugged off the issue with the Saints to play 16-matches and booted 12 goals at McNamara Reserve with his conversion rate in front of goal wayward at times.
Twitt said Winter-Irving had already impressed him on the training track.
"The difference he has made in our training with our front end structure has been enormous," he said.
"To get Kyle at this stage of the off-season is a huge bonus but I guess not a surprise because we have been chasing him for a while now.
"A focal point in attack is a role that we needed to fill, especially on our home ground, and Kyle's size, mobility and intelligence in the front end will do wonders for us.
"I can already see the calming, organised influence he has had during our match simulations and the calming influence on our boys up forward.
"I know they are different styles of players but I think the last time Wodonga would have had a big, genuine power forward was my previous stint as coach and Darren Bradshaw was playing.
"The club has certainly had some quality forwards between that period as well though.
"So now we feel with Kyle, Jett (Cassidy), Reddie (Redcliffe) and Oscar (Willding) we have got a fair few different avenues to goal.
"And they are all different looks at goal which hopefully causes more than a few headaches for the opposition."
Twitt said Winter-Irving wouldn't be pigeon-holed as a centre half-forward but would rotate between playing deep in attack and further up the ground to help provide a mis-match.
"We will just structure up the best way we can to expose the strength of all our forwards," Twitt said.
"They will be consistently moved around and whoever we feel may have a mis-match will play deep and that will change, depending on what the opposition throws at us."
