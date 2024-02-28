ALBURY: Gains, losses, Q&A with Max Byrne and prospects this season

Absolutely. O'Hara is a club best and fairest in a grand final-winning season and a four-time premiership player, so he's obviously not flying under the radar. But it's always been intriguing when some of his high-profile team-mates were tagged, the lethal left-footer was left alone. And particularly when he had had a top 10 finish in the SANFL's Magarey Medal when he arrived. O'Hara is now 36 and doesn't do all the 'normal' training at the Tigers, but you can't argue with his form in the big games. In the 2022 first semi against Wangaratta Rovers, he kicked two goals, had an equal team-high 29 touches and a match-high 10 inside 50s. In last year's grand final against Yarrawonga, he had a match-high 10 scoring involvements, two goals and 19 disposals. Yet in mid-2022, he was on the verge of retiring due to Achilles tendonitis. Some players just know how to lift and that's why they're so highly rated.